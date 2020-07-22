Bajaj Auto sees encouraging signs of demand revival after tough Q1

On the positive side, the management is seeing faster recovery in motorcycles, both in India and in exports. Demand for motorcycles from mid-June to the first half of July recovered to 80-85% of last year, the management told analysts. “Compared to the previous year’s second half of June to now, demand has been swift in coming to normal levels; there are pockets (that are) doing well and some not (so) well," said the management.This commentary will reassure investors. The slight recovery in sales volumes could help expand profit margins. While the stock has recovered significantly from its March lows and is now only 9% away from its 52-week highs, demand needs to persist.