Bajaj Auto: CNG bike and exports to drive growth
Summary
- While overall exports grew at a similar rate as domestic volumes in Q1, exports to some markets fell by as much as 70%.
- The Freedom 125 CNG bike is strategically placed to tap price-conscious customers in the 125cc segment as it’s expected to cut running costs by half.
Bajaj Auto Ltd kicked off the new financial year on a good note. The 24% year-on-year growth in Ebitda to ₹2,415 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY25) beat analysts’ estimates and was primarily driven by price realisation. The two-wheeler (2W) manufacturer is expected to maintain this momentum amid a recovery in the export market and from sales of the CNG bike it launched earlier this month. Still, an inadequate pick-up in rural demand or the export market remains a risk.