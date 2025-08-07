Bajaj Auto skids in Q1; bets on exports and festive season for revival
Summary
Growth in the EV portfolio remained robust, but Bajaj faces supply disruptions owing to the unavailability of rare earth magnets, which may lead to a production shortfall in Q2.
Bajaj Auto Ltd’s struggles with muted profitability persisted in the June quarter (Q1FY26). A notable slowdown in domestic two-wheelers (2W) led to a mere 3% year-on-year improvement in Ebitda to ₹2,500 crore.
