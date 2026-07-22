TVS, Bajaj Auto eye same goalpost with different approach

India's leading two-wheeler (2W) makers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. are firing on all cylinders. Their shares gained more than 3% each on Wednesday, with Bajaj hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹10,838.
Strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have prompted brokerages to raise FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for both companies. Robust volumes and calibrated price hikes helped cushion the impact of sharp commodity cost inflation.
The drivers of growth, however, differed.
The momentum
Bajaj's momentum came from exports, premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs), while TVS delivered broad-based growth across scooters, motorcycles, EVs and exports. Bajaj's standalone revenue rose 37% year-on-year, but the standout was its operating margin, which held steady sequentially at 20.9% versus 20.8% in Q4FY26 despite a 4.5% commodity cost headwind. Price increases and disciplined cost control offset much of the inflationary pressure.