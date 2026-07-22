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TVS, Bajaj Auto eye same goalpost with different approach

Shubham DilawariHarsha Jethmalani
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs.
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs.
Summary

Strong June-quarter earnings have lifted estimates for both, but Bajaj's next leg of growth hinges on exports while TVS is relying on market share gains and execution.

Gift this article

India's leading two-wheeler (2W) makers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. are firing on all cylinders. Their shares gained more than 3% each on Wednesday, with Bajaj hitting a fresh 52-week high of 10,838.

India's leading two-wheeler (2W) makers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. are firing on all cylinders. Their shares gained more than 3% each on Wednesday, with Bajaj hitting a fresh 52-week high of 10,838.

Strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have prompted brokerages to raise FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for both companies. Robust volumes and calibrated price hikes helped cushion the impact of sharp commodity cost inflation.

Strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have prompted brokerages to raise FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for both companies. Robust volumes and calibrated price hikes helped cushion the impact of sharp commodity cost inflation.

The drivers of growth, however, differed.

The momentum

Bajaj's momentum came from exports, premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs), while TVS delivered broad-based growth across scooters, motorcycles, EVs and exports. Bajaj's standalone revenue rose 37% year-on-year, but the standout was its operating margin, which held steady sequentially at 20.9% versus 20.8% in Q4FY26 despite a 4.5% commodity cost headwind. Price increases and disciplined cost control offset much of the inflationary pressure.

Also Read | Gear shift: Bajaj Auto steers KTM closer to profitability in March quarter

TVS reported standalone revenue growth of about 38%, while its operating margin of 12.8% exceeded expectations, although it softened sequentially.

Both companies remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs. But they are relying on different levers to sustain earnings momentum. Bajaj is betting on exports traction and rapid product launches while TVS is focused on consistent execution across its diversified portfolio.

Bajaj's exports, accounting for about 40% of standalone revenue, hit a record 730,000 units in Q1FY27, driven by strong three-wheeler demand in Africa and motorcycle sales in Latin America. It is targeting a monthly export run rate of more than 250,000 units over the coming quarters, up from roughly 244,000 units in Q1FY27. The export focus helps, as it is yet to fix its domestic market share position.

“We reckon a recovery in domestic 2W market share from 10.7% in FY26 to 11% in FY28E, supported by new products—a new 150cc Pulsar, 10 facelifts/refreshes across the 160cc–400cc range, a new 125cc Pulsar and two all-new brands in the 125cc segment,” said a Nuvama Research report dated 21 July.

Also Read | Hyundai and TVS are quietly building a ride-hailing business

The brokerage expects Bajaj's two-wheeler volumes grow at 12% CAGR over FY26-28, driven by 8% domestic growth and 16% export growth.

According to Nuvama, TVS's domestic two-wheeler market share rose from 14.8% in FY19 to 19.5% in FY26 and could reach 20.9% by FY28, supported by a stronger presence in scooters and premium motorcycles.

The company posted record quarterly sales of 1.63 million units in Q1FY27, led primarily by domestic demand. Scooter volumes rose 36%, motorcycle sales increased 19% and EV sales surged 86%, while exports grew a healthy 33%. Management expects to outperform industry growth in FY27, with the overall two-wheeler market projected to expand at a double-digit rate.

Also Read | TVS, Bajaj report record quarterly revenue, see demand momentum continuing

Commodity costs remain elevated. TVS hopes product price hikes, cost optimization and higher production volumes to shield margins. Also, it expects to benefit from recent launches, including iQube’s larger battery variant, and the commercial rollout of Norton motorcycles from its Hosur plant.

On the flipside, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities flagged capital allocation as a concern, noting that TVS has invested 2,000-2,500 crore in overseas subsidiaries over the past five years. Those businesses remain cumulatively loss-making, led by Norton and SEMG.

The TVS stock trades at about 34x estimated FY28 earnings, compared with 24x for Bajaj, according to Bloomberg data. The premium reflects TVS's sustained market share gains but rich valuations limit upside.

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Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketTVS, Bajaj Auto eye same goalpost with different approach

TVS, Bajaj Auto eye same goalpost with different approach

Shubham DilawariHarsha Jethmalani
2 min read22 Jul 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs.
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs.
Summary

Strong June-quarter earnings have lifted estimates for both, but Bajaj's next leg of growth hinges on exports while TVS is relying on market share gains and execution.

Gift this article

India's leading two-wheeler (2W) makers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. are firing on all cylinders. Their shares gained more than 3% each on Wednesday, with Bajaj hitting a fresh 52-week high of 10,838.

India's leading two-wheeler (2W) makers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. are firing on all cylinders. Their shares gained more than 3% each on Wednesday, with Bajaj hitting a fresh 52-week high of 10,838.

Strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have prompted brokerages to raise FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for both companies. Robust volumes and calibrated price hikes helped cushion the impact of sharp commodity cost inflation.

Strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have prompted brokerages to raise FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates for both companies. Robust volumes and calibrated price hikes helped cushion the impact of sharp commodity cost inflation.

The drivers of growth, however, differed.

The momentum

Bajaj's momentum came from exports, premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs), while TVS delivered broad-based growth across scooters, motorcycles, EVs and exports. Bajaj's standalone revenue rose 37% year-on-year, but the standout was its operating margin, which held steady sequentially at 20.9% versus 20.8% in Q4FY26 despite a 4.5% commodity cost headwind. Price increases and disciplined cost control offset much of the inflationary pressure.

Also Read | Gear shift: Bajaj Auto steers KTM closer to profitability in March quarter

TVS reported standalone revenue growth of about 38%, while its operating margin of 12.8% exceeded expectations, although it softened sequentially.

Both companies remain optimistic on demand and continue to invest in capacity expansion and EVs. But they are relying on different levers to sustain earnings momentum. Bajaj is betting on exports traction and rapid product launches while TVS is focused on consistent execution across its diversified portfolio.

Bajaj's exports, accounting for about 40% of standalone revenue, hit a record 730,000 units in Q1FY27, driven by strong three-wheeler demand in Africa and motorcycle sales in Latin America. It is targeting a monthly export run rate of more than 250,000 units over the coming quarters, up from roughly 244,000 units in Q1FY27. The export focus helps, as it is yet to fix its domestic market share position.

“We reckon a recovery in domestic 2W market share from 10.7% in FY26 to 11% in FY28E, supported by new products—a new 150cc Pulsar, 10 facelifts/refreshes across the 160cc–400cc range, a new 125cc Pulsar and two all-new brands in the 125cc segment,” said a Nuvama Research report dated 21 July.

Also Read | Hyundai and TVS are quietly building a ride-hailing business

The brokerage expects Bajaj's two-wheeler volumes grow at 12% CAGR over FY26-28, driven by 8% domestic growth and 16% export growth.

According to Nuvama, TVS's domestic two-wheeler market share rose from 14.8% in FY19 to 19.5% in FY26 and could reach 20.9% by FY28, supported by a stronger presence in scooters and premium motorcycles.

The company posted record quarterly sales of 1.63 million units in Q1FY27, led primarily by domestic demand. Scooter volumes rose 36%, motorcycle sales increased 19% and EV sales surged 86%, while exports grew a healthy 33%. Management expects to outperform industry growth in FY27, with the overall two-wheeler market projected to expand at a double-digit rate.

Also Read | TVS, Bajaj report record quarterly revenue, see demand momentum continuing

Commodity costs remain elevated. TVS hopes product price hikes, cost optimization and higher production volumes to shield margins. Also, it expects to benefit from recent launches, including iQube’s larger battery variant, and the commercial rollout of Norton motorcycles from its Hosur plant.

On the flipside, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities flagged capital allocation as a concern, noting that TVS has invested 2,000-2,500 crore in overseas subsidiaries over the past five years. Those businesses remain cumulatively loss-making, led by Norton and SEMG.

The TVS stock trades at about 34x estimated FY28 earnings, compared with 24x for Bajaj, according to Bloomberg data. The premium reflects TVS's sustained market share gains but rich valuations limit upside.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketTVS, Bajaj Auto eye same goalpost with different approach
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