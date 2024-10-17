Bajaj Auto investors get a demand reality check
Summary
- While Bajaj plans to continue its premiumization play moving forward, its internal combustion engine products have limited room to grow due to the existing high base of sales volume and a saturating market.
MUMBAI : Bajaj Auto Ltd’s shares fell 11% on Thursday after its management painted a sombre picture of domestic two-wheeler demand for the ongoing festive season while announcing the September quarter results (Q2FY25). Of course, it didn’t help that the stock’s valuations had become steeper thanks to the strong 70% gain seen until then in 2024.