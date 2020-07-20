Bajaj Consumer Care’s Q1FY21 profit beats estimates; slippery path ahead

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd’s results for the June quarter were better than Street expectations. Investors cheered the numbers, taking the shares up by 20% on NSE on Thursday, the day results were announced.

Revenues of the company, which operates in the hair oil segment, declined by 18% year-on-year last quarter to ₹196 crore. The addition of the sanitizer portfolio helped revenue performance to an extent. Of course, the nationwide covid-19 lockdown to contain the spread of the virus impacted the company. Bajaj Consumer saw severe disruptions in the first fortnight of April. Since then, operations have steadily revived and have reverted to near normal business in May and June.

While gross profit margin fell by 330 basis points, Ebitda margin contracted by just 30 basis points to 29%. Ebitda performance was primarily helped by 32% decline in other expenses, as ad spends were curbed. Ebitda is earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. One basis point is 0.01%.

Further, robust other income growth and a 29% decline in tax outgo supported net profit, which declined by 7.6%, comparatively slower pace than the drop in revenues. Net profit at ₹54 crore was ahead of ₹36.7 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated.

Even as Bajaj Consumer’s June quarter results beat estimates, investors cannot take it for granted that the same trend will continue.

According to analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities, “The revenue recovery pace remains uncertain with the management calling out fresh weakness in July on account of regional/local lockdowns." The analysts added in a report on 19 July, “Down-trading poses risks to the company’s premium flagship product ADHO (Almond Drops Hair Oil)."

Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd’s analysts wrote in a report on 18 July, “Most of the other consumer categories are expected to post better performance compared to hair oils." The brokerage firm points out, “Going ahead, we believe that the hair oil category, especially light hair oil category, would remain under pressure due to down trading and relatively non-essential nature of the category."

After appreciating by 20% on Thursday, the shares have given up some gains, albeit marginally. Currently, the stock trades at about 12 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. No doubt, valuations are undemanding. However, the above concerns could well keep meaningful upsides at bay from a medium-term perspective. Despite the recent increase in the share price, the stock is still about 20% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February.

