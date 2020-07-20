Bajaj Consumer Care’s Q1FY21 profit beats estimates; slippery path ahead

After appreciating by 20% on Thursday, the shares have given up some gains, albeit marginally. Currently, the stock trades at about 12 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. No doubt, valuations are undemanding. However, the above concerns could well keep meaningful upsides at bay from a medium-term perspective. Despite the recent increase in the share price, the stock is still about 20% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February.