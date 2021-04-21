Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd declined by 6% on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day when the Nifty 50 index fell marginally. March quarter financial results were just about in line with analysts’ expectations. However, the management commentary isn’t exciting enough.

Shirish Pardeshi, senior analyst at Centrum Broking Ltd, said: “Commentary from Bajaj Consumer’s earnings conference call was cautious given the fresh spurt in lockdown. The company said gross margins are likely to be under pressure in the short term, owing to inflationary pressures in raw material costs as well as packing materials. Further, a fresh lockdown-like situation in key markets such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra could pose risks to demand."

Bajaj Consumer has taken price hikes during the March quarter to mitigate the impact of rising costs, and investors should keep an eye on how far this would help.

Last quarter, standalone gross profit margins fell 700 basis points year-on-year to 61.3%, as input costs surged. One basis point is 0.01%.

Light liquid paraffin and refined mustard oil price increased by around 21% and 25% year-on-year, respectively. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin, though, expanded 1,125 basis points to 24.7% helped by lower employee costs and other expenses.

Sequentially, the Ebitda margin contracted by 82 basis points.

Operating revenues increased by 40.3% year-on-year to ₹246 crore, helped by a favourable base. Even so, market share gains seen over the past few months within the hair oil category augurs well, said analysts.

Meanwhile, investors are encouraged by the dividend (total ₹10 per share for FY21). According to JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, the follow-on dividend of ₹4 per share takes the total payout for FY21 to 66%, which is lower than the 100%-plus payout in FY18/FY19, but a decent ratio nonetheless compared to the payout of merely 16% in FY20.

“The positive trend on use-of-cash coupled with diversification efforts bearing initial fruits should help sustain the re-rating trend seen in the stock in recent months," said JM’s analysts in a report on 19 April.

Despite the fall in Bajaj Consumer’s stock on Tuesday, the shares have appreciated about 37% so far this calendar year.

