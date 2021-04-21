Bajaj Consumer dividend looks good but margin outlook’s softer

Shirish Pardeshi, senior analyst at Centrum Broking Ltd, said: “Commentary from Bajaj Consumer’s earnings conference call was cautious given the fresh spurt in lockdown. The company said gross margins are likely to be under pressure in the short term, owing to inflationary pressures in raw material costs as well as packing materials. Further, a fresh lockdown-like situation in key markets such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra could pose risks to demand."

