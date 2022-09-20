Bajaj Electricals may charge up if demand and margins improve2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 11:15 PM IST
Falling commodity prices may offer some respite, but the benefits can be expected to reflect from Q3
The muted demand for kitchen and domestic appliances is not good news for Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Appliances form a large share of its portfolio, which is dominated by the consumer products segment, which includes fans, lights, electric cookers and mixers. This business formed nearly 80% of consolidated operating revenue in the June quarter (Q1FY23).