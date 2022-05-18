Bajaj Electricals Q4 marred by rural slowdown, cost pressures

“Notwithstanding the 4QFY22 weakness, we continue to like Bajaj Electricals given it demonstrated a) turnaround in the EPC business (cash flow generation; containment of revenue growth; EBIT positive in 4QFY22), b), margin improvement and strong cash flow generation in the consumer products business as it continues to invest in product rejuvenation (category presence, premium mix, etc.) as well as brand-building activities c) demerger of its EPC business," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 17 May.

