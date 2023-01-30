Bajaj Fin needs expansion to pay off

Since the company has a strong leadership, execution of this strategy is not anticipated to be a big challenge. However, there are concerns on the quality of earnings from its entry into newer verticals. Venturing into microfinance and pre-owned CV financing are uncharted areas of Bajaj Finance as it predominantly caters to affluent and mass-affluent customers, said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst, Axis Securities. So, there could be some risk. “Considering the company’s pedigree and history, it may be easy to penetrate into these segments, but we have to monitor how it pans out," she added.