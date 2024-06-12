Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO: A game-changer for Bajaj Finance?
Summary
- While the IPO may not significantly boost Bajaj Finance's valuation, it ensures regulatory compliance and will also help trim its funding burden.
Bajaj Finance Ltd is killing two birds with one stone, as it looks at paring down its stake in subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd through an initial public offering (IPO). This strategic move will not only ensure compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations but will also help Bajaj Housing Finance become self-reliant, reducing its dependence on parent Bajaj Finance for funding.