Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO: A game-changer for Bajaj Finance?

Nearly 85% of Bajaj Housing's borrowers are salaried employees, which further reduces the already low risk of non-performing assets (NPAs) in housing finance as loans are secured against the property value. However, if interest rates head south, there is a risk of the interest rate spread becoming thinner as Bajaj Housing offers loans on a floating rate basis, even as about 40% of the company’s borrowings are on fixed interest rate. The company’s spreads compressed to 2.5% in FY24 from 2.8% in FY23 as cost of funds rose in tandem with the repo rate increase.