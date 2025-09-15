Bajaj Finance: Can the consumer finance king beat its own guidance?
On track to hit guidance, Bajaj Finance could see consumer loans soar further as GST cuts, falling interest rates, and tax breaks converge.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd hit a record high of ₹1,025.70 on Monday, marking a 14% gain since the announcement of changes to the goods and services tax (GST) 3 September. In fact, trading volumes surged to nearly 3x the monthly average on the first day after the GST rate cut, prompting stock exchanges to seek clarification from the company.