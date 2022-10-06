Bajaj Finance ends Q2 on a decent note; margins need tracking

Overall, analysts reckon there could be earnings upgrades post Q2 results. The outlook is promising, but concerns on net interest margins (NIMs) cannot be ruled out. “Fixed rate loans form a large part of Bajaj Finance’s book. As such, it would be difficult for the company to pass on higher cost of funds, which puts pressure on NIMs," said Shweta Daptardar, analyst at Elara Securities (India). She expects NIMs to compress y-o-y in Q2FY23 and FY23. “Also, the company is currently in the middle of a digital transformation, which means sustained cost pressures," Daptardar said. Even so, levers such as loan growth and easing of credit costs would partly offset these pressures.