Bajaj Finance exceeds expectations in Q3, but stock’s valuation already pricey

Growth is on a firm footing, point out analysts. Bajaj Finance’s net interest income rose as much as 41% year-on-year. The firm has also reported the highest-ever core assets under management (AUM) growth of Rs14,700 crore in a quarter. “The AUM growth was broad-based with all segments contributing to growth except for the auto finance business, which was laggard in this quarter as well," said analysts from Sharekhan. As of 31 December, AUM increased by 26% year-on-year to ₹181250 crore. Note that if the third covid wave does not create disruption, Bajaj Finance expects Q4 and FY22 AUM growth may remain strong. So far in January, there is no impact on business momentum, said the company.