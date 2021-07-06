Bajaj Finance gives relief on growth, but asset quality must justify valuations

With growth concerns allayed, investors would now want to be reassured on asset quality as well. As of March, the lender’s bad loans were 1.79% of its total loan book. The company has ₹840 crore provisioning specifically towards pandemic-related risks. In June, it indicated that credit costs will increase due to the second wave. It had also said collections had dropped and bounce rates had shown an increase. The lender has not given an update on its asset quality this time.