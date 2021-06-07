Bajaj Finance investors need to trim expectations as second covid wave hits

In an early update on the quarter, the lender has estimated that its asset under management (AUM) will take a hit of Rs4,000 crore-Rs5,000 crore in the current financial year and much of this would be felt in the first quarter. The reason is that lockdowns were large scale and strict in May, with most large states imposing curbs following the second wave coronavirus infections. The lender’s business-to-business segment has been hit hard, with most shops and establishments staying shut in May. The second segment most impacted was vehicle loans, the lender said. This corroborates with the dismal auto sales numbers reported by companies during last month. Bajaj Finance could see just 60% of disbursements it had originally planned, it said.

