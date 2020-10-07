Bajaj Finance Q2 update shows EMI charm on consumption still pale

MUMBAI: The covid-19 pandemic is said to have altered consumer behaviour drastically. What better gauge of this than the quarterly performance of a consumer lender such as Bajaj Finance.

In a performance update to the exchanges, the non-banking finance company’s (NBFC) said it added 3.6 million new loans during the September quarter. That is not even half of what it had amassed in the year-ago period. Bajaj Finance’s assets under management (AUM) grew a measly 1.3% year-on-year.

This shows that Indians are unwilling to resume borrowing for discretionary consumption. As such discretionary consumption such as travel and leisure are extremely curtailed even today. The lender’s business is to encourage this kind of demand by giving Indians the option to pay easy equated monthly instalments (EMIs). But with the outlook on employment dim, individuals are unlikely to take on future payouts. They don’t want to buy today and pay tomorrow.

To be sure, Bajaj Finance’s metrics are a big improvement from the June quarter. New customer accretion has shown a marked improvement from April-June. Recall that the quarter was largely under complete lockdown with little to no economic activity. With the government allowing large parts of economic activity to resume, consumption has improved.

But it will be long before Indians resume their borrowing-led consumption. Unsure of employment or wages in the future, people are unlikely to go big on EMI-led purchases. Lenders including Bajaj Finance are hoping the festival season inspires some buying but it is unclear how much of a lift in AUM growth would this bring.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have cut their estimate for AUM growth in FY21. “The sharp decline in disbursement volumes has come as a bit of a disappointment (in the context of healthy trends witnessed by peers such as HDFC).." a note from the brokerage firm said. “…Hence, we now cut our FY21 AUM growth estimate to 6% from 12% earlier."

Investors seem to know that business improvement for lenders would be slow. Bajaj Finance shares are still 18% lower than their pre-pandemic peaks this year and as such return to pre-pandemic levels for the lender seems a long-drawn battle.

