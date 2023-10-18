Can growth offset Bajaj Fin’s margin woes?
SummaryA slight dip in asset quality and a potential net interest margin (NIM) compression for the rest of FY24 are some points of concern.
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY24) results are strong on many counts. Net profit grew by 28% year-on-year to ₹3,551 crore on the back of a 33% surge in assets under management (AUM). AUM growth was broad-based across segments such as auto finance, SME lending, commercial lending. New loan bookings were up 26% while deposits grew by 39%.