Can growth offset Bajaj Fin’s margin woes?

However, a slight dip in asset quality and a potential net interest margin (NIM) compression for the rest of FY24 are some points of concern. NIM is a profitability measure for lenders. In Q2, Bajaj Finance said its NIM fell by 14 basis points (bps) sequentially. This was mainly led by a 6 bps rise in cost of funds to 7.67%. As expected, NIMs were strained in Q2, attributable to higher cost of funds, upward re-pricing of old liabilities, risk building up in small ticket lending segments on the unsecured side, and high-yielding assets (rural/consumer) being pared down, said Shweta Daptardar, vice president – institutional equity research, Elara Capital.

