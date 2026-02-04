Bajaj Finance is sacrificing immediate profits for long-term safety. Will it succeed?
With traditional growth engines beginning to sputter, the lender is betting on a fortress balance sheet to navigate a more crowded and cautious credit market.
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter (Q3FY26) is up 23% year-on-year to ₹5,317 crore if accelerated provisions for expected credit loss (ECL) and exceptional charges due to the new labour codes are kept aside. While these charges are categorized as one-offs, a portion of them could indeed be recurring.