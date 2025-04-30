Rich valuation pricks Bajaj Finance as it cuts guidance
SummaryRepeating FY25 loan growth of about 25% seems like a tall order even if a marginal improvement in NIM is factored in. Also, net fee income needs to gain traction and there must be a meaningful improvement in credit cost if there is to be more upside.
Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is down 5% in reaction to its March quarter (Q4FY25) and FY25 earnings, announced after market hours on Tuesday. The long-term target for consolidated return on average assets (RoAA) was cut from 4.6-4.8% to 4.3-4.7% and return on average equity (RoAE) from 21-23% to 19-21%. A closer look at its growth versus its elevated and complex valuation reveals what else could be making investors edgy.