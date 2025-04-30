Rich valuation pricks Bajaj Finance as it cuts guidance

Any room for upside?

Stricter lending assessment norms are expected to help contain credit cost better in FY26, with guidance at 1.85-1.95%.Net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain stable in FY26 even after the likely fall in cost of funds by 10-15 basis points due to the interest rate cycle turning down, as some benefit will be eroded by a reduction in rates for select unsecured loans. If there is further fall in borrowing costs, there could be some upside in NIM.