Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Why investors are not impressed

Net interest margin is likely to compress in FY23, driven by pressure on yields, absence of large IPO financing, under new Reserve Bank of India guidelines, and expectations of an increase in borrowing cost
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell about 5% on the National Stock Exchange in opening deals on Wednesday. The non-banking financial services company (NBFC) had announced its March quarter results (Q4FY22) after market hours on Tuesday.
While the performance was largely in line with analysts’ expectations, net interest income (NII) which grew 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,803 crore, missed estimates of analysts of Motilal Oswal Financial Services by 7%.
Consolidated net profit surged 80% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,420 crore on the back of a 29% y-o-y growth in assets under management to ₹1.97 trillion. Asset quality also improved, as gross NPAs (non-performing assets) fell to 1.6% as on 31 March 2022 from 1.79% a year ago.
Going forward, the key factors to track in FY23 include progress on its digital transformation journey, potential entry into credit card business from its own balance sheet, pressure on net interest margin (NIM) amid increasing competition.
“NIM is likely to compress in FY23, driven by a pressure on yields, absence of large IPO (initial public offering) financing (under new Reserve Bank of India guidelines), and expectations of an increase in borrowing cost," said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a report on 26 April.
Bajaj Finance intends on building a web platform, phase-1 of which is expected to go live by October 2022 and phase-2 by March 2023. This means that operating expenses to NII ratio would remain elevated in FY23 and management expects this measure to remain in the range of 34.5-35.5% in FY23. Note that this ratio increased 390 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 34.6% in FY22. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
In FY22, the customer franchise grew 19% y-o-y to 57.6 million. The management expects addition of 8-9 million customers in FY23.
It has no plans to convert into a bank and aims to build a strong payment and finance business. “This may address any overhang from a potential transition into a bank and the impact on growth and profitability. We largely maintain our earnings forecasts and see a 39% CAGR in profit over FY22-24 and return on equity of 22% in FY23," said analysts at Jefferies India in a report on 26 April. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.
The analysts also remarked that while the NBFC is growing at a faster pace, it is well priced into the valuation.