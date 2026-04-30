Bajaj Finance continued its streak of consistency in the March quarter (Q4FY26), with the non-banking financial company again delivering an over 20% growth in assets under management (AUM). This time, its AUM surpassed the ₹5-trillion milestone while it also maintained its sector-leading profitability metrics.
Bajaj Finance crosses ₹5 trillion AUM – Cleaner growth ahead?
SummaryBajaj Finance continues to impress with over 20% growth in assets under management, crossing the ₹5-trillion mark. With a 22% rise in net profit and easing credit costs, investors are optimistic about the future.
Bajaj Finance continued its streak of consistency in the March quarter (Q4FY26), with the non-banking financial company again delivering an over 20% growth in assets under management (AUM). This time, its AUM surpassed the ₹5-trillion milestone while it also maintained its sector-leading profitability metrics.
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