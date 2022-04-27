Bajaj Finance’s digital plans hold the key as costs drag

“Bajaj Finance trades at expensive valuations and the fall in share price could be on the back of profit booking and the drop in Q4 NIM because of lower yield in certain products. Even so, the growth story is strong as the investment in technology should hold it in good stead. Customer addition is expected to be robust and assets under management (AUM) growth will continue," said Akshay Ashok, research analyst, institutional equities, Prabhudas Lilladher.