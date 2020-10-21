Bajaj Finance’s Q2 metrics show pandemic pain yet to lessen

The non-banking finance company’s net profit dropped 36% from the year ago period as it had to set aside ₹1634 crore towards asset quality risks. That is more than double compared with provisions a year ago but on the same lines of the June quarter. It shows that the pandemic’s impact on the balance sheets of its borrowers has been harsh. Needless to say, the provisioning led to the miss on the bottomline. Investors didn’t like the profit miss and shares of the lender declined 1.5% post the earnings release.

The lender’s gross bad loans rose to 1.03% of its book. What’s more is that the actual asset quality weakness may be even more. The ongoing petition on compound interest at the Supreme Court has resulted in a standstill on bad loan recognition. The apex court has said that lenders cannot label a loan as non-performing even if the borrower defaults until the petition is settled. Bajaj Finance said in the absence of the court’s standstill, gross bad loans would have been higher at 1.34%.

To be sure, the lender has been stressing the importance of high provisions and that should give investors some comfort. Even so, given that the asset under management (AUM) growth is severely impacted by the pandemic, delinquency metrics are unlikely to get better. The lender is pinning hopes on the festival season for growth. In the September quarter, the lender managed to garner 3.6 million new loans, which is not even half of what it had added a year ago. AUM shrank 5% for the September quarter and analysts do not expect more than 6% growth for the whole year of FY21.

Bajaj Finance’s struggle for growth highlights the weakness in consumption demand. It shows that Indians are not yet ready to borrow for discretionary purchases. At best, individuals may be dipping into savings for doing so. As such discretionary spending has reduced in a big way with travel and recreation limited to the bare necessary. Bajaj Finance has additional trouble from increased competition too. HDFC Bank has been pushing retail loans aggressively. The private sector bank reported an over 5% growth in its retail loan book for the September quarter.

Bajaj Finance’s stock has underperformed the broad market so far this year. That shows that pessimism over growth is already priced in by investors.

