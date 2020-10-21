Bajaj Finance’s Q2 metrics show pandemic pain yet to lessen

To be sure, the lender has been stressing the importance of high provisions and that should give investors some comfort. Even so, given that the asset under management (AUM) growth is severely impacted by the pandemic, delinquency metrics are unlikely to get better. The lender is pinning hopes on the festival season for growth. In the September quarter, the lender managed to garner 3.6 million new loans, which is not even half of what it had added a year ago. AUM shrank 5% for the September quarter and analysts do not expect more than 6% growth for the whole year of FY21.