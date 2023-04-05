Rising competition can put a spoke in Bajaj Finance’s wheel

Rising competition can put a spoke in Bajaj Finance’s wheel2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The non-banking financial company’s new loans booked rose 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the quarter. With this, Bajaj Finance has clocked its highest ever new loans for a full year in FY23.
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s pre-quarter update for the three months ended March (Q4FY23) has a slew of positive takeaways. The non-banking financial company’s new loans booked rose 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the quarter. With this, Bajaj Finance has clocked its highest ever new loans for a full year in FY23. Core assets under management (AUM), which excludes short-term IPO financing, surged 29% y-o-y to Rs2.47 trillion as of 31 March. IPO refers to initial public offering. Strong disbursements across segments is likely to have driven the rise in core AUM.
