Rising competition can put a spoke in Bajaj Finance’s wheel

The customer franchise for Bajaj Finance saw a record increase in FY23. The company acquired 3.1 million new customers in Q4, taking the total customer base as of March-end to 69.1 million, representing 20% growth from the previous year. This indicates that efforts to drive digital initiatives and omnichannel strategy to sustain its market share are starting to pay off. “In a competitive landscape, it is difficult to acquire new customers, and Bajaj Finance has shown good growth. The key monitorable is whether the company can utilize the customer base to cross-sell its products," said Akshay Ashok, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. To be sure, Bajaj Finance’s plans to diversify into segments such as microfinance, auto loans, and SME, bode well for long-term AUM growth. However, rising competition and the fight for deposits are seen as potential dampeners in the near term. “While the diversification into new segments can help with AUM, sustaining the same levels of growth could be challenging. It is a new territory for Bajaj Finance, and it could face competition, particularly from banks," said Shweta Daptardar, VP, institutional equity research, Elara Securities India.