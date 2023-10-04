Bajaj Finance has wind in its sails
It is worth mentioning that the steady performance is even before the festive season has brought its cheer. As such, there are tailwinds for customer additions with consumers potentially making purchases during the festivals.
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹8,043 on Wednesday, before closing about 1% lower. The latest business update of the non-banking financial company for the three months ended September (Q2FY24) suggests it is set to see yet another strong quarter performance. This, in turn, could pave the way for earnings upgrades.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started