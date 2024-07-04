Chart Beat: It is back to action for Bajaj Finance in Q1FY25
Summary
- Bajaj Finance saw a record 4.47 million new customer additions in Q1FY25 and new loan bookings improved to 10% following the RBI's lift on loan restrictions. Despite this operational success, the stock has lagged. Are better days ahead for Bajaj Finance?
Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a significant uptick in its June quarter (Q1FY25) performance following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on 2 May to lift restrictions on the company’s 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' loan sanctioning and disbursal operations. This regulatory change also permitted the issuance of new EMI cards, providing a fresh boost to the non-banking financial company's business.