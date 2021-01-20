Bajaj Finance sharpens focus on payments, as loan default troubles emerge in Q3

What should worry investors is the trouble on the asset quality front. Bajaj Finance wrote off loans worth ₹1970 crore or 1.5% of its book. Including interest forgone, the write-off amounted to ₹2335 crore in the December quarter. Adjusting for the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition due to pending Supreme Court judgement, the lenders gross bad loans rose sharply to 2.86% of its book. Stress is large in auto loans, mainly two and three-wheeler lending. Consumer loans too are not yet out of the woods. The management has attempted to assuage concerns by pointing out to its adequate provisioning. Provisions were ₹1352 crore for the quarter and are expected to increase mildly in the fourth quarter.