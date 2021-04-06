Bajaj Finance shows slow improvement but challenges are mounting

In an update on its March quarter, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said it added 2.3 million new customers and 5.5 million new loans during the quarter. To be sure, Bajaj Finance has been able to keep the rate of new customer accretion healthy. But that has been an outcome of not just the company’s efforts but also some luck. Analysts believe that the competition from HDFC Bank may have reduced a bit after the lender was penalised by the regulator on digital lapses. The fact that HDFC Bank could not issue new credit cards worked in favour of Bajaj Finance. The bank has been giving tough competition to the company on consumer loans since the pandemic. Shares rose 1% today but are still down roughly 5% since January.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}