Why Bajaj Finance needs to raise the bar for diluting equity

Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.
Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.
Despite signalling no equity fund raise in the near future, Bajaj Finance has decided to raise ₹11,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Additionally, there will be a preferential allotment of warrants (convertible into equity) to the parent, Bajaj Finserv, worth ₹5,800 crore. So, the total equity funds that are proposed to be raised is ₹17,500 crore and will increase net worth by nearly 16% from Q1FY27 level (including warrant conversion). This will put pressure on return-on-equity (RoE) in the short term.
While Bajaj Finserv claims its participation in Bajaj Finance’s fundraising would lend “confidence” to prospective investors, the fact is that it had little choice. Bajaj Finserv had to commit a sizable amount to ensure that Bajaj Finance remains its subsidiary. Bajaj Finserv holds 51.3% stake in Bajaj Finance, and its stake would have fallen close to or below the majority mark (depending on the QIP price) if it had not participated in the fundraising.
The key question remains: is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity, or could it have been delayed? Bajaj Finance is an ‘upper layer’ NBFC with asset size exceeding ₹1 trillion. It can be argued that Bajaj Finance has been quite well-capitalized. RBI regulations stipulate that Bajaj Finance should have 15% as its CRAR. Furthermore, at least 60% of its CRAR (60% of 15%), which is 9%, has to be equity.
Currently, against the 9% CRAR requirement in the form of equity, Bajaj Finance has 20%, which is likely to rise further by FY27-end as net profit is added to equity reserves.
This holds even with a 25% dividend payout ratio as RoE is expected to be 20% and standalone loan book growth likely to be 24%, based on Q1FY27 results. Also, the management has option to raise fresh equity capital by selling Bajaj Housing Finance shares.
Debt as a part of CRAR
Assuming that Bajaj Finance does not want to use debt as a part of CRAR, equity capital alone would have been sufficient at least for one year. Post that, equity raising step could have been evaluated with a possibility of dilution at higher price as net profit too would have risen by then.
Also, there is nothing wrong with using at least some debt in shoring up CRAR rather than diluting equity. For example, closest peer Tata Capital has debt component of CRAR at almost 3% versus about 1% for Bajaj Finance.
Bajaj Finance stock is down 4% so far in 2026, versus 14% drop in the Nifty 50 index. Equity dilution could put pressure on RoE and also restrict EPS growth by about 3%, if fundraising is done close to the current market price, in FY27. The stock’s valuation at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23, based on Bloomberg consensus FY27 estimate (without factoring in the new equity fund raising) could cap near term gain.