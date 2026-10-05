Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Why Bajaj Finance needs to raise the bar for diluting equity

Manish Joshi
5 min read5 Oct 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity?
Is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity?(Pexel)
Summary

Bajaj Finance stock is down 4% so far in 2026 versus 14% drop in the Nifty 50 index. Equity dilution could put pressure on RoE and also restrict EPS growth by about 3%, if fundraising is done close to the current market price, in FY27

Gift this article

Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.

Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.

Despite signalling no equity fund raise in the near future, Bajaj Finance has decided to raise 11,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Additionally, there will be a preferential allotment of warrants (convertible into equity) to the parent, Bajaj Finserv, worth 5,800 crore. So, the total equity funds that are proposed to be raised is 17,500 crore and will increase net worth by nearly 16% from Q1FY27 level (including warrant conversion). This will put pressure on return-on-equity (RoE) in the short term.

While Bajaj Finserv claims its participation in Bajaj Finance’s fundraising would lend “confidence” to prospective investors, the fact is that it had little choice. Bajaj Finserv had to commit a sizable amount to ensure that Bajaj Finance remains its subsidiary. Bajaj Finserv holds 51.3% stake in Bajaj Finance, and its stake would have fallen close to or below the majority mark (depending on the QIP price) if it had not participated in the fundraising.

The key question remains: is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity, or could it have been delayed? Bajaj Finance is an ‘upper layer’ NBFC with asset size exceeding 1 trillion. It can be argued that Bajaj Finance has been quite well-capitalized. RBI regulations stipulate that Bajaj Finance should have 15% as its CRAR. Furthermore, at least 60% of its CRAR (60% of 15%), which is 9%, has to be equity.

Also Read | Can technology fix ICICI Lombard's underwriting equation?

Currently, against the 9% CRAR requirement in the form of equity, Bajaj Finance has 20%, which is likely to rise further by FY27-end as net profit is added to equity reserves.

This holds even with a 25% dividend payout ratio as RoE is expected to be 20% and standalone loan book growth likely to be 24%, based on Q1FY27 results. Also, the management has option to raise fresh equity capital by selling Bajaj Housing Finance shares.

Debt as a part of CRAR

Assuming that Bajaj Finance does not want to use debt as a part of CRAR, equity capital alone would have been sufficient at least for one year. Post that, equity raising step could have been evaluated with a possibility of dilution at higher price as net profit too would have risen by then.

Also, there is nothing wrong with using at least some debt in shoring up CRAR rather than diluting equity. For example, closest peer Tata Capital has debt component of CRAR at almost 3% versus about 1% for Bajaj Finance.

Bajaj Finance stock is down 4% so far in 2026, versus 14% drop in the Nifty 50 index. Equity dilution could put pressure on RoE and also restrict EPS growth by about 3%, if fundraising is done close to the current market price, in FY27. The stock’s valuation at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23, based on Bloomberg consensus FY27 estimate (without factoring in the new equity fund raising) could cap near term gain.

Also Read | QIP fundraising hits one-year high, Adani firms dominate
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Bajaj Finance needs to raise the bar for diluting equity

Why Bajaj Finance needs to raise the bar for diluting equity

Manish Joshi
5 min read5 Oct 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity?
Is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity?(Pexel)
Summary

Bajaj Finance stock is down 4% so far in 2026 versus 14% drop in the Nifty 50 index. Equity dilution could put pressure on RoE and also restrict EPS growth by about 3%, if fundraising is done close to the current market price, in FY27

Gift this article

Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.

Bajaj Finance’s fresh equity capital raising plan, announced on 1 October, is surprising. Just a couple of months ago, during the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call, the management highlighted a healthy 20.9% CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio). Before raising further equity capital, the management’s intention was to monetize a part of its nearly 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.

Despite signalling no equity fund raise in the near future, Bajaj Finance has decided to raise 11,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Additionally, there will be a preferential allotment of warrants (convertible into equity) to the parent, Bajaj Finserv, worth 5,800 crore. So, the total equity funds that are proposed to be raised is 17,500 crore and will increase net worth by nearly 16% from Q1FY27 level (including warrant conversion). This will put pressure on return-on-equity (RoE) in the short term.

While Bajaj Finserv claims its participation in Bajaj Finance’s fundraising would lend “confidence” to prospective investors, the fact is that it had little choice. Bajaj Finserv had to commit a sizable amount to ensure that Bajaj Finance remains its subsidiary. Bajaj Finserv holds 51.3% stake in Bajaj Finance, and its stake would have fallen close to or below the majority mark (depending on the QIP price) if it had not participated in the fundraising.

The key question remains: is it the right time for Bajaj Finance to dilute equity, or could it have been delayed? Bajaj Finance is an ‘upper layer’ NBFC with asset size exceeding 1 trillion. It can be argued that Bajaj Finance has been quite well-capitalized. RBI regulations stipulate that Bajaj Finance should have 15% as its CRAR. Furthermore, at least 60% of its CRAR (60% of 15%), which is 9%, has to be equity.

Also Read | Can technology fix ICICI Lombard's underwriting equation?

Currently, against the 9% CRAR requirement in the form of equity, Bajaj Finance has 20%, which is likely to rise further by FY27-end as net profit is added to equity reserves.

This holds even with a 25% dividend payout ratio as RoE is expected to be 20% and standalone loan book growth likely to be 24%, based on Q1FY27 results. Also, the management has option to raise fresh equity capital by selling Bajaj Housing Finance shares.

Debt as a part of CRAR

Assuming that Bajaj Finance does not want to use debt as a part of CRAR, equity capital alone would have been sufficient at least for one year. Post that, equity raising step could have been evaluated with a possibility of dilution at higher price as net profit too would have risen by then.

Also, there is nothing wrong with using at least some debt in shoring up CRAR rather than diluting equity. For example, closest peer Tata Capital has debt component of CRAR at almost 3% versus about 1% for Bajaj Finance.

Bajaj Finance stock is down 4% so far in 2026, versus 14% drop in the Nifty 50 index. Equity dilution could put pressure on RoE and also restrict EPS growth by about 3%, if fundraising is done close to the current market price, in FY27. The stock’s valuation at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23, based on Bloomberg consensus FY27 estimate (without factoring in the new equity fund raising) could cap near term gain.

Also Read | QIP fundraising hits one-year high, Adani firms dominate
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Bajaj Finance needs to raise the bar for diluting equity
Read Next Story