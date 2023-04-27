Bajaj Finance’s re-rating tied to meeting FY24 growth guidance1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Bajaj Finance is hopeful of sustaining its loan growth momentum going forward, even as it notes rising competition from banks and NBFCs.
Bajaj Finance Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY23) was decent. Further, what stood out was the management’s upbeat commentary. Bajaj Finance is hopeful of sustaining its loan growth momentum going forward, even as it notes rising competition from banks and NBFCs. For FY24, it has guided for assets under management (AUM) growth of 28%-29% year-on-year (y-o-y) and aims to add 11-12 million new customers. The company added a record 11.6 million customers in FY23.
