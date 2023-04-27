Bajaj Finance’s re-rating tied to meeting FY24 growth guidance

Coming to Q4 results, new loans booked and overall AUM, saw robust 20% and 25% y-o-y growth, respectively. In a competitive landscape like this one, deposit mobilization is crucial given that Bajaj Finance’s deposit growth is losing steam. In Q4, Bajaj Finance’s deposits grew about 4% sequentially, compared to 9% and 16%, in Q3 and Q2, respectively. Plus, the lag effect of interest rates hikes is set to increase the cost of funds. Repricing of deposits would thus translate into pressure on net interest margin (NIM).