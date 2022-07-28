Bajaj Finance zooms 9% on stellar Q1, but investors better monitor a key metric

While the company's digital strategy is progressing well, a key monitorable in the medium term would be opex productivity, analysts have cautioned. The management said it was on track to go fully digital across all products and services on applications by January 2023 and web by March 2023
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. soared around 9% in opening deals on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange, in response to the company's solid June quarter earnings.
Among key highlights were a 28.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in asset under management (AUM) aided by higher disbursements.
Also, customer acquisition during the quarter was at a record high of 2.7 million, up 45% y-o-y. "This puts the company on an annualised run-rate of >10 million for FY23 compared to its own guidance of 9-10 million new customer acquisition annually," said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
While the company's digital strategy is progressing well, a key monitorable in the medium term would be opex productivity, cautioned analysts. In a post earnings conference call, the company's management said that it was on track to go fully digital across all products and services on applications by January 2023 and web by March 2023.
In Q1, its opex-to-NII ratio stood at around 36%. The company's management has guided for an opex-to-NII of 35%-36% in FY23 due to investments in technology and hiring across verticals. NII is short for net interest income.
Meanwhile, the company's asset quality improved across segments. Net interest margin (NIM) rose around 40 basis points sequentially aided by lower cost of borrowing. One basis point is 0.01%.
The management has said it would continues to protect its margin profile across verticals by passing on the burden on increased cost of funds. The company's focus is on margin more than growth, it said.
According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, even though the management has guided that it will prioritise margins over loan growth, NIM compression is likely in FY23. This is because levers on borrowing costs have largely played out and it has limited ability to pass on the higher cost of funds on a large fixed-rate book, the domestic brokerage house said in a report on 28 July.