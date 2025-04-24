Bajaj Housing ends FY25 on a strong note, but the stock remains richly valued
SummaryThe company put in a good performance in the March quarter, with net profit surging 54% year-on-year. But the stock trades at almost five times book value and 44 times earnings per share based on Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY26.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd’s performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25) was strong except for the pressure on gross spread. Gross spread, or the yield on portfolio minus cost of funds, fell 10 basis points sequentially to 1.8%. This could be a sign of pricing pressure in the company’s preferred individual lending segment, which focuses on salaried individuals with an annual income of ₹15 lakh. Still, net profit soared 54% year-on-year to ₹587 crore.