Bajaj Housing ends FY25 on a strong note, but the stock remains richly valued

Equity dilution on the cards

Bajaj Housing is well capitalised and doesn't need to raise more money by diluting equity for now. However, an equity dilution is on the cards as promoter Bajaj Finance must reduce its stake to 75% from 88.75% at present in the next two years to comply with the listing norm of minimum public shareholding. Management indicated it would dilute equity when the company’s leverage ratio (risk weighted assets to net worth) touched 7.5x from 5x as of the end of March 2025.