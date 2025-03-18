Markets
Allianz deal brings little cheer for Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders
Summary
- The Street’s reaction to the deal is muted, with shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings remaining almost flat to negative.
The Bajaj Group and Allianz SE are finally parting ways after 24 years. Bajaj will buy Allianz's 26% stake in its insurance business: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
