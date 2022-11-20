Europe shadow over Balkrishna prospects2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM IST
A downside risk that the company continues to face is demand uncertainty in its biggest market of Europe.
In the September quarter (Q2FY23) Balkrishna Industries Ltd saw its revenue grow ahead of analysts’ estimates. Also, with easing input costs, the visibility on margin is improving for the remainder of the financial year. Even so, as things stand, the road ahead is likely to be bumpy for investors in this stock.