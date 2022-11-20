Europe shadow over Balkrishna prospects

A crucial downside risk that the company continues to face is demand uncertainty in its biggest market of Europe. In a post-earnings call, the management said demand momentum across Europe was sluggish due to geopolitical issues. Dealers and distributors continue to destock and are expected to reduce inventories to two months, from about three months currently. In the US, fears of a recession have affected growth to a certain extent, the management added. Even though the India business is doing relatively better, the management has withdrawn its previous FY23 volume guidance.

