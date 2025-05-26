Why Balkrishna Industries’ new business entry is unsettling for investors
SummaryThe latest quarterly results from Balkrishna Industries reveal a mix of optimism and uncertainty as the company shifts focus to new tyre segments. With ambitious revenue targets and significant capital investments, the path ahead is fraught with challenges from competition and market dynamics.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd is entering new segments – a decision that overshadowed the positives in its March quarter (Q4 of FY25) results such as the sequential improvement in off-highway tyres (OHT) volumes. Balkrishna’s shares fell over 5% on Monday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story