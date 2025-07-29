Margin management turns tricky for Balkrishna amid soft demand, new bets
Muted demand in Europe, rising trade tariffs, and entry into lower-margin segments are weighing on the tyre maker’s growth outlook
Balkrishna Industries Ltd is facing earnings downgrades as the tyre maker grapples with twin headwinds: weak demand and margin compression. Its June-quarter (Q1FY26) performance was weighed down by muted demand in its key export market, Europe, and the impact of US tariffs, which have kept the ordering cycle volatile.