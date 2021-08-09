Balkrishna Industries’ rosy volume outlook clouded by inflation woes

In a post-earnings conference call, the management said that volumes grew in the European Union and America regions on a sequential basis; growth in the rest of the world partly offset by the decline in domestic markets. It expects demand to pick up going forward and has started getting repeat orders from customers in new markets like South America and Australia. The management aims to double its market share from 5% currently to 10% in the overall off-highway tyre market in the medium term.

