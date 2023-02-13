In recent quarters, it has been a bumpy ride for investors in the Balkrishna Industries Ltd stock as fears of a global recession have hurt the tyre maker's performance in some global markets.

In this backdrop, the December quarter (Q3FY23) results do not offer much respite. Its reported profit after tax, declined by 70% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹99.6 crore, on the back of elevated interest costs and unrealised forex loss.

Volumes declined 5.5% y-o-y and 16% sequentially to 66,480 tonne. Currently, the tyre maker is experiencing channel inventory clearance in its end markets, which has weighed on its volume growth.

According to the company's management, the distribution channel across global markets had excess inventory not only in OHT segment, but in other tyre segments as well. While the company continues to face challenges of de-stocking in Q4, the situation is improving on a month-on-month basis.

However, recession fears continue to adversely impact demand in global markets. On the bright side, the demand in India continues to be stable, supported by better economic environment, the management said.

Another disappointment was its muted operating performance. Excluding the mark-to-market forex loss, Ebitda margin stood at 19.1% but taking that into account, Ebitda margin fell to 14.9%, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This is a steep decline.

Although raw material prices have corrected, the company has not been able to fully enjoy its benefits due to high-cost raw material inventory present in the system, the management said. This has offset the positive impact of the easing freight costs. However, the management is hopeful of benefits of lower freight costs to start reflecting from Q4FY23 onward.

But as things stand, this wasn't enough to pacify hassled investors with the company's shares correcting 10% on the NSE in Monday's early trade. From its 52-week high of Rs2,450 seen in August, the stock is down 15% to Rs2,077. Going ahead, a rebound in volumes and pace of revival in margins is crucial.